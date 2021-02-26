Raptors coach Nick Nurse will miss Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols

Nick Nurse, head coach of the Toronto Raptors, and five other members of the coaching staff will not be part of Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets, because of health and safety protocols, the team announced.

"Due to health and safety protocols, six members of the Raptors' coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will not be on the bench beginning with Friday's game vs. Houston. They will continue to work remotely, and details on their return will be communicated when appropriate," the team said in a statement.

General manager Bobby Webster will speak to the media Friday at 5:45 p.m. ET, during the head coach's pregame availability window.

It's uncertain who will take over on the bench for what was already a shorthanded staff. Chris Finch left the team earlier this week to become head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adrian Griffin, Sergio Scariolo, Jama Mahlalela, Jim Sann and Jon Goodwillie make up the remainder of Nurse's coaching staff.

It's also uncertain how many games the coaching staff will miss. The Raptors host Chicago on Sunday.

The Raptors have been lucky amid the global pandemic with no games postponed or rescheduled. Because of Canada's border restrictions, they're playing the season at Tampa's Amalie Arena.