Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of assaulting sheriff's deputy after Game 6
NBA·New

Incident alleged to have taken place at Oracle Arena shortly after team won NBA title

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri celebrates his team's first NBA title after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 Thursday night in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The local sheriff's office in Oakland, Calif., alleges Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri assaulted a sheriff's deputy moments after Toronto secured its first NBA title.

The alleged incident took place on the court at Oracle Arena on Thursday night, just after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on their home court in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the deputy asked Ujiri for his credentials as the executive tried to take the court for the trophy presentation.

Sgt. Ray Kelly says Ujiri then allegedly pushed the deputy, who pushed Ujiri back and told him he couldn't go onto the court.

When Ujiri allegedly pushed the officer again, Kelly says his arm struck the officer in the jaw.

Ujiri eventually made his way onto the court for the celebration, but Kelly says police plan to file a complaint with local prosecutors.

