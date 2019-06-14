Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of assaulting sheriff's deputy after Game 6

The local sheriff's office in Oakland, Calif., alleges Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri assaulted a sheriff's deputy moments after Toronto secured its first NBA title.

The alleged incident took place on the court at Oracle Arena on Thursday night, just after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on their home court in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the deputy asked Ujiri for his credentials as the executive tried to take the court for the trophy presentation.

Sgt. Ray Kelly says Ujiri then allegedly pushed the deputy, who pushed Ujiri back and told him he couldn't go onto the court.

Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

When Ujiri allegedly pushed the officer again, Kelly says his arm struck the officer in the jaw.

Ujiri eventually made his way onto the court for the celebration, but Kelly says police plan to file a complaint with local prosecutors.