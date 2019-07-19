Raptors sign sharpshooter Matt Thomas from Spain
The Toronto Raptors announced the signing of guard Matt Thomas on Friday, a move that had been in the works for weeks.
24-year-old shot 48.5 per cent from beyond the arc last season
Thomas, who played college ball at Iowa State, spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Spain.
The deal is reportedly for three years, though official terms were not disclosed.
Thomas, 24, shot 48.5 percent from beyond the arc and 51.1 percent overall in 29 games for Valencia Basket last season.
