Raptors' Kyle Lowry undergoes surgery to repair thumb tendon: report

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry underwent a procedure to repair a tendon in his left thumb, but he still plans on being available for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, ESPN reported.

Lowry is not expected to miss USA Basketball's mini-camp to be held Aug. 5-9 at Las Vegas. He last played for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics and is one of 20 players invited to the mini-camp for the current team.

Lowry, 33, scored 14.2 points with 8.7 assists for the Raptors in the 2018-19 season and scored 15.0 points with 6.6 assists in 24 games during the postseason on the way to an NBA title.

The 32-team FIBA World Cup is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.