Raptors' Jalen Harris 'dismissed and disqualified' from NBA for violating anti-drug program

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been "dismissed and disqualified" from the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The NBA made the announcement on Thursday.

Under the anti-drug program, Harris, as a first-year player, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.

It is unknown which drug Harris tested positive for.

The league went on to add the NBA, NBA teams, and the National Basketball Players Association are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any player under the anti-drug program, other than to announce a player's suspension or dismissal from the league.

The Raptors selected the 22-year-old Harris in the second round, 59th overall, in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He made 13 regular-season appearances with Toronto as a rookie in 2020-21, averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Harris also played seven regular-season games with Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, and put up 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per outing.