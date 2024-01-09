Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprain
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain. The team says the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto's 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.
Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.
The team says the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto's 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.
He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate.
Toronto is in Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the Lakers on Tuesday and the Clippers on Wednesday.
Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and a team high-tying 1.4 blocks.
He's averaged 26.5 minutes in 36 games this season, all of them starts.
The 28-year-old Poeltl has scored in double figures 22 times and recorded 13 double-doubles.
