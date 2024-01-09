Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprain

Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain. The team says the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto's 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.

Team says injury happened in 3rd quarter of Toronto's win at Golden State on Sunday

The Canadian Press ·
A basketball player controls the ball as he's pressured by an opposition player to his left side.
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl has averaged 26.5 minutes in 36 games this season, all of them starts. (Randall Benton/The Associated Press)

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.

The team says the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto's 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate.

Toronto is in Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the Lakers on Tuesday and the Clippers on Wednesday.

Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and a team high-tying 1.4 blocks.

He's averaged 26.5 minutes in 36 games this season, all of them starts.

The 28-year-old Poeltl has scored in double figures 22 times and recorded 13 double-doubles.

WATCH | RJ Barrett excited to play for hometown team:

Basketball star RJ Barrett traded home to the Toronto Raptors

8 days ago
Duration 2:06
Canadian basketball fans are buzzing about a trade that’s sending RJ Barrett from the New York Knicks to the Toronto Raptors. Barrett grew up near Toronto, and says he’s excited to be playing for his hometown team.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now