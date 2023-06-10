Content
Raptors hiring Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as head coach: reports

The Toronto Raptors head coaching search has come to a halt. Toronto is hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as its new head coach, according to multiple reports Saturday.

44-year-old from Serbia replaces Nick Nurse, who was fired in April after 5 seasons

A male basketball coach watches the game from the sideline with his arms crossed.
Darko Rajakovic spent the previous three seasons with Memphis after one year in Phoenix (2019-20) and five in Oklahoma City (2014-2019), all as an assistant coach. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Rajakovic spent the previous three seasons with Memphis after one year in Phoenix (2019-20) and five in Oklahoma City (2014-2019), all as an assistant coach.

The move comes almost two months after the firing of now-Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

The Raptors were the only team remaining in the NBA with a head coaching vacancy prior to Saturday.

Toronto is coming off a 41-41 season that saw it finish ninth in the Eastern Conference and miss the post-season following a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls.

With files from CBC Sports

