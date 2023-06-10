Raptors hiring Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as head coach: reports

The Toronto Raptors head coaching search has come to a halt.

Toronto is hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as its new head coach, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Rajakovic spent the previous three seasons with Memphis after one year in Phoenix (2019-20) and five in Oklahoma City (2014-2019), all as an assistant coach.

The move comes almost two months after the firing of now-Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

The Raptors were the only team remaining in the NBA with a head coaching vacancy prior to Saturday.

Toronto is coming off a 41-41 season that saw it finish ninth in the Eastern Conference and miss the post-season following a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls.