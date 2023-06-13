Darko Rajakovic hired as Toronto Raptors' new head coach

The Toronto Raptors on Tuesday afternoon officially introduced new head coach Darko Rajakovic at a news conference at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were the only NBA team without a head coach entering this week after firing Nick Nurse on April 21.

Rajakovic, 44, has been coaching since 1996 and was the top assistant in Memphis last season.

"To join and to lead an elite organization like the Raptors is what I have been working for my entire professional life," Rajakovic said. "This is an amazing opportunity, to join a franchise with a supportive ownership group, fantastic front office and fanbase, and elite players.

"I'm looking forward to the journey ahead as we work together to achieve our goals: development, playoffs, championships."

Nurse was with the organization for 10 years, including five as head coach.

The Raptors won their only NBA championship under his watch in 2019 but were a disappointing 41-41 this season and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

Tuesday's hire sews up the final head coaching vacancy in the NBA.

"We're entering a new era — one where we are embracing new ideas, a new attitude, and now a new head coach — but our goals remain the same. A championship. Winning," Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri said in a release.

"Darko shares those goals, and our belief in culture, professionalism, and hard work. His commitment to both learning and teaching our game is elite, and we are all very excited to welcome him to the Raptors family."