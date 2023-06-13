Content
Toronto Raptors set to introduce new head coach on Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors will introduce their new head coach at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors were the only NBA team without a head coach entering this week after firing Nick Nurse on April 21.

Reports indicate team has chosen Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic

A male basketball coach watches the game from the sideline with his arms crossed.
The Toronto Raptors's head coaching search has been reportedly linked to Darko Rajakovic, who spent the previous three seasons with Memphis after one year in Phoenix (2019-20) and five in Oklahoma City (2014-2019), all as an assistant coach. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Reports on the weekend pegged Darko Rajakovic as the successful candidate for the job.

The 44-year-old Serb has been coaching since 1996 and was the top assistant in Memphis last season.

Nurse was with the organization for 10 years, including five as head coach.

The Raptors won their only NBA championship under his watch in 2019 but were a disappointing 41-41 this season and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

