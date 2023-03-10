Content
Raptors' VanVleet fined $30K US by NBA for public criticism of officiating

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a $30,000 US fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday.

Toronto guard singled out official Ben Taylor after loss to Clippers Wednesday night

The Canadian Press ·
A male basketball player wearing number 23 dribbles the ball with his right hand.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, seen above during a game in February, made a series of comments criticizing the officiating following a 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

VanVleet made a series of comments following the Raptors' 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old also singled out official Ben Taylor in his post-game remarks, which consisted of several expletives.

The Raptors next play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to close out a five-game road trip.

