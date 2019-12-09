As return to Toronto looms, Kawhi Leonard sitting out against Pacers

With a much anticipated return to Toronto on the horizon, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Monday's road game against the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his left knee.

Wednesday's matchup against Toronto will mark Leonard's first return to the city since he led the Raptors to the NBA title last June.

Leonard, whose tenure with the Raptors included missed games that made "load management" part of the sports lexicon, has experienced persistent soreness with the knee and tweaked it during Sunday's victory over the Washington Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard will be presented with his ring in a special pre-game ceremony Wednesday. The Raptors are asking fans to be in their seats by 6:45. —@BlakeMurphyODC

The 28-year-old finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 98-88 home victory over the Raptors in November and it was the first meeting between Leonard and his former team since he filed for free agency after the season.

Leonard signed with the Clippers in early July and is averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games for the Clippers (17-7).

