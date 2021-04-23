Skip to Main Content
NBA

Raptors' Chris Boucher out for at least 3 games with sprained MCL

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher will miss at least the next three games with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Toronto 12th in Eastern Conference, half a game back of Washington

The Canadian Press ·
Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors attempts a shot against Reggie Bullock #25 and Nerlens Noel #3 of the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on April 11, 2021 in New York City. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Boucher suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly in Wednesday's victory over Brooklyn.

The team said he'll sit out until the Raptors depart for their upcoming west coast road trip, April 29 to May 4, and his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Boucher is averaging career highs of 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks (fifth in the NBA) and 24.0 minutes in 59 games this season.

He is shooting 51.9 per cent from the field, including 38.9 per cent from three-point range.

WATCH | Raptors' Boucher exits game against Nets with knee sprain:

Montreal's Chris Boucher suffers left knee sprain during Nets/Raptors game

Sports

2 days ago
0:35
Raptors' Chris Boucher is helped off the floor after Brooklyn's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot lands on the Canadian's left knee during the 4th quarter. 0:35

The Raptors are (25-34) are 12th in a tight Eastern Conference, just half a game back of Washington for 10th place and a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Raptors visit New York on Saturday to face the Knicks. They host Cleveland and Brooklyn before heading west.

