Raptors' Chris Boucher out for at least 3 games with sprained MCL
Toronto 12th in Eastern Conference, half a game back of Washington
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher will miss at least the next three games with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
Boucher suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly in Wednesday's victory over Brooklyn.
The team said he'll sit out until the Raptors depart for their upcoming west coast road trip, April 29 to May 4, and his condition will be updated as appropriate.
Boucher is averaging career highs of 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks (fifth in the NBA) and 24.0 minutes in 59 games this season.
He is shooting 51.9 per cent from the field, including 38.9 per cent from three-point range.
WATCH | Raptors' Boucher exits game against Nets with knee sprain:
The Raptors are (25-34) are 12th in a tight Eastern Conference, just half a game back of Washington for 10th place and a spot in the play-in tournament.
The Raptors visit New York on Saturday to face the Knicks. They host Cleveland and Brooklyn before heading west.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?