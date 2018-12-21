Leonard's 37 gives depleted Raptors easy win over Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard matched a season high with 37 points and OG Anunoby tied a career high with 21 to lead the depleted Toronto Raptors to a 126-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Despite a string of injuries to key players, the Raptors improved their NBA-best record to 25-9 with Anunoby leading the way early before the muscular Leonard took over. Toronto led from wire to wire.

Leonard had 15 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth, repeatedly bodying his way to the basket. Anunoby, dogged by foul trouble as the game progressed, had two important buckets in the fourth including a thundering dunk.

Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland (8-25) with 20 while rookie Collin Sexton added 17 before fouling out. The Cavs bench contributed 53 points.

Cleveland narrowed the lead to five in the fourth quarter, but Leonard and Fred VanVleet, who finished with 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, helped bring it home.

Both teams were hurting.

The depleted Raptors were without star point guard Kyle Lowry, versatile guard-forward Danny Green and big men Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas.

Green, who had been the lone Raptor to start every game this season, was the latest to go down with a left knee contusion.

Lowry has missed the Raptors' last four games with a left thigh contusion. Ibaka was sidelined by right knee swelling for the second straight game while Valanciunas is not expected back until mid-January after dislocating his thumb against Golden State on Dec. 12.

Toronto started VanVleet, Delon Wright, Anunoby and Leonard with Pascal Siakam at centre.

"They're all tough right now," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said prior to the game. "When you're down three, four, five bodies, every game, we're scrapping and clawing for everything we can get."

Cleveland was missing Kevin Love (foot), J.R. Smith (personal), John Henson (wrist) and Canadian Tristan Thompson (foot).

Toronto's Fred VanVleet (23) makes the basket as he's fouled by Cleveland's Collin Sexton on Friday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

A 10-0 run, thanks to eight straight points from Anunoby, left the Cavs in an early 12-2 hole. Anunoby tied a season high with his third three-pointer made midway through the first quarter.

The second-year forward had 13 of the Raptors' first 17 points and finished the quarter with 15 on 6-of-7 shooting as Toronto led 34-28. Twenty of the Cavs' points in the quarter came in the paint.

Anunoby tied his season high with 17 points then exited with some four minutes left in the half with three personal fouls.

Cleveland cut the lead to one at 38-37 early in the second quarter, but Toronto built it back up and led 59-47 late in the quarter on a Leonard three-pointer. A 5-0 Cleveland run narrowed the deficit to 59-52 at the break.

Toronto was good on just 4-of-15 three-point attempts in the first half with Anunoby (3) and Leonard (1) the only successful shooters from distance.

Anunoby and Leonard combined for 32 of the Raptors' first-half points. Norm Powell had eight on 4-of-4 shooting.

Toronto's ongoing beef with the officiating continued with Wright assessed a technical in the third. VanVleet, meanwhile, drew cheers when he buried a bucket flying through the air sideways after being fouled.

The Raptors pushed the lead to 14 in the third, but the Cavs, with success from the three-point line, cut the margin to 99-93 going into the fourth

Siakam had a rough night shooting, going 2-for-11 before hitting some timely shots in the second half. He finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Toronto, which rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Indiana 99-96 on Wednesday, won the first two meetings with the Cavs this season. They meet one more time.

The victory over Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak.

Cleveland arrived having lost three of its last four and 10 of its last 14. The Cavs were coming off an 11-point loss Wednesday in Charlotte.

Toronto visits Philadelphia on Saturday before a short Christmas break. Nurse said Leonard may play in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Raptors will resume play Wednesday in Miami.

The game was the Raptors' 200th straight sellout at Scotiabank Arena.