Danny Green joins Raptors' injured list
The Toronto Raptors' injury woes grew Friday night as Danny Green joined star point guard Kyle Lowry and big men Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas on the sidelines for the game against Cleveland.
Will miss Friday's game against Cleveland with left knee contusion
Green, who had been the lone Raptor to start every game this season, was the latest to go down with a left knee contusion.
Friday marked the fourth game Lowry has missed with a left thigh contusion. Ibaka was sidelined for the second game in a row by right knee swelling while Valanciunas is not expected back until mid-January at the least after dislocating his thumb against Golden State on Dec. 12.
Cleveland was missing Kevin Love (foot), J.R. Smith (personal), John Henson (wrist) and Canadian Tristan Thompson (foot).
