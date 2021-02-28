Toronto Raptors' game against Chicago Bulls postponed because of COVID-19
Toronto doesn't have 8 available players due to contact tracing
The NBA has postponed Sunday evening's Raptors home game against Chicago due to positive COVID-19 results and contact tracing within the club.
With forward Pascal Siakam, head coach Nick Nurse and five members of his staff unavailable for Friday night's 122-111 win over Houston, Toronto would not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Sunday's contest.
The Raptors announced Nurse and most of his staff would miss Friday's game a few hours before tipoff, whlie Siakam was listed on the league's injury report.
At the time, Toronto general manager Bobby Webster said it wasn't clear Siakam's situation was linked to the coaches.
"The NBA is being extremely careful here," Webster said. "It's early in what's going on here, so I think we're all being conscientious and not taking any risks. ... We'll see what tomorrow brings us."
WATCH | Lowry leads Nurse, Siakam-less Raps past Rockets:
The Toronto coaching staff was already shorthanded given Chris Finch left the team earlier this week to become head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Adrian Griffin, Jama Mahlalela and Jon Goodwillie make up the remainder of Nurse's coaching staff.
Coming off back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and Miami that snapped a four-game win streak, Toronto pulled away from the Rockets in the second quarter and, by the time Norm Powell knocked down a three-pointer midway through the third, Toronto was up by 23.
Toronto is scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa before wrapping up its first-half schedule Thursday in Boston.
With files from The Canadian Press
