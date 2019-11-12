Raptors' Anunoby out against Blazers after getting poked in eye by Kawhi Leonard

Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been diagnosed with a contusion to his right eye and will not play in Toronto's game at Portland on Wednesday.

The Raptors said on Twitter that Anunoby saw a specialist today in Los Angeles, who made the diagnosis.

The Raptors did not provide any further details or a timetable for Anunoby's return.

Anunoby was injured two minutes into Toronto's 98-88 loss against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Monday when he was accidentally poked in the eye by Clippers star Kawhi Leonard while the two battled for a rebound.

WATCH | Raptors drop 1st game against Leonard in L.A.:

Toronto lost 98-88 to Los Angeles despite limiting the former NBA Finals MVP to 12 points. 1:50

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby lost both his contacts and was bleeding after the play, which didn't draw a foul. Anunoby was seen with a bandage over his eye after the game.

Anunoby is having a breakout third season with the Raptors. He is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, connecting on 52.8 per cent of his three-pointers and earning plaudits for his lockdown defence.