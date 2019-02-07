Breaking
Raptors to acquire Marc Gasol, send Jonas Valanciunas to Grizzlies: report
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire centre Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for centre Jonas Valanciunas, forward C.J. Miles, guard Delon Wright and a second-round pick in 2024.
3-time all-star averaging 15.7 points per game this season
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the deal, which comes just before Thursday's trade deadline.
Gasol, a three-time all-star, is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game this season.
Valanciunas would be the main player going to Memphis.
He was cleared to play earlier Thursday after missing 25 games with a dislocated left thumb.
