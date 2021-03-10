Raptors adviser and trailblazer Wayne Embry honoured for commitment to social justice
Will receive Hall of Fame's Mannie Jackson-Basketball's Human Spirit Award
Toronto Raptors senior basketball adviser Wayne Embry is one of three winners of an award recognizing a commitment to social justice.
Embry and fellow former NBA players George Raveling and Bill Russell will receive the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 Mannie Jackson-Basketball's Human Spirit Award.
Embry has been affiliated with the NBA for over 50 years as a player and executive, joining the Raptors in 2004.
Embry was the first Black man to become an NBA general manager when he was named to the post by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972.
The award will be handed out in May as part of Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.
"Mr. Embry sets the example by which we measure ourselves, every day," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "Having him as a member of our team is an unbelievable gift.
"He reminds us of the privileges we have, because we are all benefiting from the work he and his colleagues did for us."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.