Paul lifts Suns past Clippers to advance to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1993
Phoenix looking to win 1st NBA title
Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.
Paul scored 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 to send the Suns to their third finals appearance in franchise history. They will face either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied 2-2 in the East finals.
Paul reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16-year career on the same Staples Center court where he helped bring the Clippers to respectability over six seasons that ended in 2017. The 36-year-old guard punished his old team by tying his playoff career high of 41 — the same amount Paul George had in pushing the Clippers to a road win in Game 5.
Their only other finals appearance was in 1976, a loss to the Boston Celtics in six games.
Things got chippy in the fourth. Going into a timeout with 5:48 remaining, Paul stared at Patrick Beverley as he walked by. Beverley turned around and shoved Paul hard in the back, sending him to the floor. Beverley was ejected.
Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 26 points despite playing with a sore knee. George had 21 points and nine rebounds coming off his career playoff high that staved off elimination on the road and brought his team back home for another chance.
Leonard moved from a suite to the bench for the game, his eyes staring from behind a black mask.
Paul dominated over the end of the third and well into the fourth. He hit three 3-pointers in the final quarter, falling on his back and getting fouled on one of them.
The Suns stretched their lead to 17 points in the third, dulling the Staples Center crowd. Five different players scored, highlighted by Jae Crowder's fifth 3-pointer and Booker's dunk. Crowder finished with 19 points. Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 17 rebounds.
But Paul closed on his own 8-0 run, including two 3-pointers, that sent the Suns into the fourth leading 97-83.
Booker ditched the clear plastic mask he'd worn to protect his broken nose in the last three games. He got elbowed in the nose defending George at the end of the third, and played with the mask on in the fourth. Moments later, DeMarcus Cousins earned a technical foul for elbowing Paul in the neck.
Phoenix led most of the first half, using runs at the end of each quarter to gain breathing room.
Tied 50-all, the Suns outscored the Clippers 16-7, propelled by Crowder's 13 points — including three 3-pointers — to go into halftime leading 66-57.
George had six points in the half on 3 of 8 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.
