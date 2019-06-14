'New Canada' on display during Raptors' historic run: Peter Mansbridge

It was about an hour before the start of Game 3 of the NBA Finals when I arrived at a friend's house to watch the action on his giant TV. I parked on the street and just before I got out of the car my attention was captured by what was on a neighbour's front lawn.



There was an old hockey net on the grass up against some bushes. It didn't look like it had been used in a while as the grass was beginning to grow over the edges. Beside it was one of those brand new, towering, fancy NBA-approved basketball nets.

It looked like it HAD been recently used.



I took a picture, posted it on Instagram and labelled it, "The New Canada." Within hours it had received more than a thousand likes and people were commenting that they were seeing similar scenes in their communities across the country.





So what's going on?



I blame it all on "The Shot" — the way Game 7 of the Raptors' second round ended. With the game tied and the clock rapidly ticking toward zero, the Philadelphia 76ers were set in their defence; they knew who the ball was going to. And they were right. The ball found the hands of the six-foot-seven, brilliant Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard, half circling the floor, trying to find his signature spot for a baseline pull-up, buzzer-beating shot. With one second left, he launched into the air and sent the ball in a high arc over the outstretched hands of the 76ers' seven-foot Joel Embiid.



It hit the rim.



Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.



Kawhi Leonard launches his now-iconic, series-winning buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

With Leonard squatting almost prayer-like on the floor at the spot where he had shot, the ball finally, yet gracefully, dropped through the netting. The countless replays, from every angle, and at every speed, almost made you want to cry. It was that powerful and that emotional. And at that moment, everything about basketball in Canada changed. The game has grown in recent years and we've produced some great young players, but the spring of 2019 is different.



Millions of Canadians saw the shot live, tens of millions have seen it since. It captures the moment we all dream of — making the game-winning play at the last possible moment. The overtime goal; the two-out, bases-loaded home run in the bottom of the ninth. We've all had those dreams. Kawhi Leonard lived his, took us with him and we were ready to go.





Ready because this all happened during a Canadian spring where we are supposed to be fixated on hockey and the run to the Stanley Cup. But it's been 26 years since a Canadian team won the Cup and a whole generation has grown up assuming it's just not our game anymore. When the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night, there hadn't been an NHL game on Canada soil in more than six weeks. How heartbreaking is that? Even Lord Stanley would be embarrassed.



Americans are shocked and so are we, quite frankly, at how Jurassic Parks have sprung up across the country to watch on outdoor event-sized TV screens. TV audiences are double and triple what they've ever been for basketball, school teachers and coaches are reporting new interest, neighbourhood basketball courts are full til dark, and yes, driveways are sprouting basketball nets from coast to coast to coast.

The Raptors' multiracial, multicultural team reflects the new Canada in other ways too. Perhaps in ways some of us just hadn't noticed because we weren't looking. You just have to attend a Raptors game to understand the changes in our country. You see it in the cross-section of faces that inhabit every row right up to the rafters. This isn't your father's hockey crowd.