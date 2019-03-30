Raptors' Patrick McCaw out 3 weeks with thumb injury
The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Patrick McCaw for about three weeks because of a sprained right thumb.
Reserve guard was hurt during Thursday night's win at New York
The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Patrick McCaw for about three weeks because of a sprained right thumb.
He was hurt during Thursday night's win at New York. He will wear a splint while he is sidelined.
McCaw is averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds through 26 games with Toronto. The Raptors lead the Atlantic Division and have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.