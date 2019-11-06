Raptors' Patrick McCaw to miss multiple weeks after knee surgery: report
Raptors forward Patrick McCaw reportedly will have surgery on his left knee and miss several weeks. The 24-year-old signed with Toronto after being cut by the Cleveland on Jan. 7.
Nagging injury has kept forward out of NBA team's lineup for four of six games
Toronto Raptors forward Patrick McCaw will have surgery on his left knee and miss several weeks, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
McCaw has missed four of the defending champions' first six games this season because of the nagging injury.
He averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in wins against the Orlando Magic (Oct. 28) and Detroit Pistons (Oct. 30).
McCaw, 24, signed with the Raptors after being cut by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 7. He played in 26 regular-season games (one start) and 11 post-season games with Toronto en route to winning his third consecutive NBA championship.
McCaw won his first two titles with Golden State and holds career averages of 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 159 games (31 starts) with the Warriors, Cavaliers and Raptors.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.