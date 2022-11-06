Raptors' Siakam out with strained adductor muscle, will be re-examined in 2 weeks
Forward, hurt in Friday loss to Mavericks, averaging 24.8 points per game this season
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.
Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto's 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night.
The adductor muscles, attached to your pelvic (hip) bone and femur (thigh bone), pull the thighs together and rotate the upper leg inwards along with stabilizing the hip.
The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn't return.
Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He's averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games.
He has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles.
The announcement came hours before Toronto hosted former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.
WATCH | Siakam injured against Mavericks:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?