Raptors' Siakam out with strained adductor muscle, will be re-examined in 2 weeks

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.

Forward, hurt in Friday loss to Mavericks, averaging 24.8 points per game this season

The Canadian Press ·
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is dealing with a right adductor muscle strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He is averaging 24.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in nine games this season. (Darren Abate/Associated Press)

Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto's 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night.

The adductor muscles, attached to your pelvic (hip) bone and femur (thigh bone), pull the thighs together and rotate the upper leg inwards along with stabilizing the hip.

The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn't return.

Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He's averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games.

He has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles.

The announcement came hours before Toronto hosted former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

WATCH | Siakam injured against Mavericks:

Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers strained right groin vs. Mavericks

2 days ago
Duration 1:06
Toronto forward Pascal Siakam slips on the floor and leaves the game with a strained right groin.

With files from CBC Sports

