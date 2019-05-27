Raptors forward OG Anunoby could play Game 4 against Warriors

Toronto forward OG Anunoby could return during the NBA Finals, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Monday.

Anunoby has missed Toronto's entire playoff run after undergoing an emergency appendectomy April 12, one day before the team's playoff opener against the Orlando Magic.

Nurse said Anunoby is about 10 days away from being able to play, which would put him in line for a potential return for Game 4 on June 7 at the Golden State Warriors.

"He's doing better. He's on the court. He's moving around," Nurse said. "He's not 100 per cent, but he's healing."

Anunoby, a defensive-minded player who was the No. 23 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes in 67 regular-season games this year.