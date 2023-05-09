Content
Raptors forward Anunoby named to NBA all-defensive second team

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has been named to the NBA all-defensive second team after leading the league in steals per game with 9.4 this season.

Led league in steals during regular season while guarding top perimeter players

Men's basketball player steals the ball from his opponent in an NBA game.
The NBA on Tuesday named Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, right, to its all-defensive second team. He averaged 1.9 steals per game and was consistently tasked with guarding opposing teams' top perimeter players. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images/File)

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has been named to the NBA all-defensive second team.

Anunoby, 25, led the league in steals during the regular season, averaging 1.9 per game and was consistently tasked with guarding opposing teams' top perimeter players.

Toronto also led the NBA in steals per game with 9.4. The closest teams were New Orleans and Memphis at 8.3.

The six-foot-seven, 232-pound Anunoby received 14 first-team votes and 53 second-team votes.

He is joined by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks of Mississauga, Ont., Boston guard Derrick White, Golden State forward Draymond Green and Miami centre Bam Adebayo.

The first team was made up by Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr., the defensive player of the year winner, Milwaukee's Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.

WATCH | Raptors collapse in elimination loss to Bulls:

Bulls rally in play-in tournament to end season for Raptors

27 days ago
Duration 1:59
Toronto's season is over with a 109-105 loss to Chicago in their single elimination play-in game. Zach LaVine scored 30 of his 39 points in the second half while former Raptor DeMar DeRozan added 23. Pascal Siakam had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining but missed two of his three free throws.
