Raptors' Powell out indefinitely with partially dislocated shoulder

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday.

The Raptors said Powell suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder joint in the second quarter of Toronto's 124-111 win at Utah on Monday.

Norman Powell leaves game with shoulder injury. <a href="https://t.co/3nCBNYZOyV">pic.twitter.com/3nCBNYZOyV</a> —@raptorsrepublic

There is no timetable for his return.

Powell is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 14.9 minutes in 11 games (two starts) this season.

The Raptors wrapped up a four-game road trip Wednesday night in Sacramento.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse told reporters before the game that he expected Powell to miss "weeks."