Raptors' Powell out indefinitely with partially dislocated shoulder
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday. Powell suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder joint in the second quarter of Toronto's 124-111 win at Utah on Monday.
The Raptors said Powell suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder joint in the second quarter of Toronto's 124-111 win at Utah on Monday.
There is no timetable for his return.
Powell is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 14.9 minutes in 11 games (two starts) this season.
The Raptors wrapped up a four-game road trip Wednesday night in Sacramento.
Toronto coach Nick Nurse told reporters before the game that he expected Powell to miss "weeks."
