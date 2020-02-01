Raptors' Norman Powell out indefinitely with broken finger on left hand
Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell is "out indefinitely" with a broken finger, the team announced Saturday. He is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes this season.
Forward averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes
Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell is "out indefinitely" with a broken finger, the team announced Saturday.
Powell suffered a fracture to the fourth metacarpal in his left hand Friday night in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 105-92 road win over the Detroit Pistons.
Powell is averaging career highs of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.2 minutes in 38 games (17 starts) this season.
He has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a career-best 33 points Nov. 29 at Orlando, and has led the bench in scoring in 12 games.
Powell missed a stretch of 11 games after dislocating his shoulder earlier this season in another game in Detroit.
Three Raptors players — Powell, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol — were injured in that game Dec. 19.
WATCH | Lowry's 23 help Raptors edge Cavaliers:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.