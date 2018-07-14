Nike Crown League providing network for Canadian ballers

Summer's arrival coincides with basketball's off-season, but for many current and aspiring pros, the grind truly never stops.

For the past three years, the Nike Crown League — a five-week pro-am basketball tournament — brings together some of Canada's top high school, collegiate, and pro talent at Ryerson University's Kerr Hall.

The event is a true homecoming with not only friends and family courtside, but with the same referees that managed many of the players' high school games.

The league's six teams — Northern Kings, CIA Bounce, 6Man, M.A.D.E., 1 Love T.O., and A.C.E. — are coached by individuals who were influential in basketball's growth in Toronto at the grassroots level.

Each Friday, crowds pack the small gymnasium to watch six teams square off in three different matchups throughout the evening. (Chicco Nacion/CBC Sports)

Richard Amardi, formerly of the G League's Raptors 905, is coached by Denham Brown on the 6Man team. In 2002, Brown became well known for his 111-point game in high school and at the time was one of the few Canadians to join an elite college basketball program at the University of Connecticut.

The Crown League has given Amardi a chance to tap into a resource like Brown, who's playing style over his eight-year professional career, has been very influential on his own.

"Denham plays with that hunger, that chip on the shoulder — 'I'm not going to let no one be better than me on the basketball court,' so that's something I appreciate to have as a coach and mentor," says Amardi.

Shepherd, Anderson influenced current generation

Duane Notice, a starting guard on South Carolina's Final Four squad in 2017, wishes there was something like Crown League in place when he was younger.

Growing up, the Toronto native can't recall a place in the summer where he could watch high-level local talent and knows that such exposure can give kids something to aspire to.

"You hear all the stories about the Jevohn Shepherd's or Jermaine "Rock" Anderson's. I never got the opportunity to see them play," Notice recalls. "The fact that we have things like this [now] allows me to see what the legend and myth is about."

Before the recent uprise in Canadian Basketball, both Shepherd, not pictured, and Anderson, right, were mainstays during a relatively unsuccessful period for the national program. (Tier 0)

Like Notice, Raptors 905 guard Aaron Best used to hear stories about the pair and has relished playing alongside them on Team M.A.D.E. over the past two summers.

Best says you can't put a value on their years of professional and international experience and applauds their commitment to learning at each level of basketball.

The former Ryerson Ram hasn't been shy in reaching out to Shepherd and Anderson if he has any questions, whether it's basketball-related or not.

"It's one thing for them to pass on advice speaking to you, but you get a sense of what it takes [to succeed] when you just watch them work ... this grind never really stops," says Best, fresh off an appearance with the Canadian team last month.

Passing on knowledge

CIA Bounce guard Dylan Ennis has put everything into carving out a professional career.

The 26-year-old has experienced the low of missing an entire college season due to injury, the highs of a Final Four appearance in 2017 with the Oregon Ducks, and is now playing on his fourth different European team within two years.

Ennis knows the path isn't easy and knows that sharing his story with younger teammates can only provide motivation.

"My phone is always open. No matter who it is [or] what time, if they want to reach out to me to give them tips on how to get to where I'm at today, I'm always open," Ennis says.

With weekly team practices and games, the Crown League balances rest while maintaining conditioning.

Notice, right, and Myck Kabongo both had successful collegiate careers before embarking for the pros. (Tier 0)

Ahead of his sophomore year at Harvard University, Danilo Djuricic finds it helpful that there are set plays and referees enforcing rules, testing him as if it were a regular-season game.

"To play with these veteran guys who are a bit stronger, taller — it gives me a challenge to try and better myself as a basketball player and to continue growing," says Djuricic, who was on Canada's gold medal-winning team at last summer's FIBA U19 World Cup.

Drew League-like atmosphere

On any given night, that task could be the Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk or the Toronto Raptors' Delon Wright.

Just like the prestigious Drew League in California, NBA players have made surprise game appearances, giving players further reason to put forth their best effort every time they step on the court.

"You gotta bring it or else they're going to put you on your butt and you don't want to be embarrassed when you're playing here … the NBA players come and compete," says Kabongo, a former McDonalds-All American currently playing in France. "They trash talk, bump each other, [and get a] bunch of bruises in it — it's fun."

While the competition can get intense, the environment remains light. The crowd oohs and ahhs with every crossover, there's an in-house DJ, and for some players, it takes them back to their young days in the park when they played pickup games with friends.

"You get to be yourself. You're not getting paid for it, so it's for the love [of the game]. When you're playing freely, it's just to have fun. You can't take anything too serious … we're just trying to get better, be better people, and entertain these guys," Amardi says.