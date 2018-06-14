Raptors introduce Nick Nurse as their new head coach
The Toronto Raptors officially unveiled Nick Nurse on Thursday as their new head coach.
Veteran assistant becomes 9th bench boss in franchise history
The former Raptors' assistant takes over from Dwane Casey, who was fired after Toronto was swept by Cleveland in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Toronto won a club-record 59 games last year and finished atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Nurse, 50, becomes the ninth head coach in franchise history and spent the last five seasons as an assistant with the club.
Before arriving in Toronto, Nurse spent six seasons in the NBA G League as head coach for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2011-13) and the Iowa Energy (2007-11).
He posted a 183-117 (.610) regular-season record, which ranks second all-time in NBA G League history for most wins.
