Raptors' Nick Nurse wins NBA coach of the year honours in landslide

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse has been named the NBA coach of the year.

In his second season as head coach, the club went 53-19 in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 regular season and posted a franchise-best .736 winning percentage.

Nurse earned 90 first-place votes and 470 points overall to defeat Milwaukee's Mike Budenholzer (147) and Oklahoma City's Billy Donovan (134).

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry presented Nurse with the Red Auerbach Trophy while the coach was interviewed on TNT's pre-game show before the Bucks faced the Orlando Magic at the NBA's campus at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla.

Toronto won its first NBA title last season in Nurse's first year as an NBA head coach but lost superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

None of the games taking place at the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World factored into the voting, because ballots were due before games began again July 30.

The league took the step of saying games played before the league suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic could factor into award consideration, out of fairness to the eight teams that were not invited to the restart.