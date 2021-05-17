Nick Nurse faces a busy off-season, especially if Canada qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a COVID-19 outbreak in March spiked his team's chances for a post-season run.
The Raptors (27-45) finished 12th in the Eastern Conference to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
They were in the thick of the post-season race before a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined numerous key players plus much of the coaching staff in March, and saw them win just one game that month.
Nurse faces a busy off-season, including at least three weeks as head coach of Canada's men's national team.
Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.
Two key off-season question marks are the futures of veteran guard Kyle Lowry and team president Masai Ujiri.
Nurse says he hopes Ujiri stays, saying "we make a good team."
WATCH | Nurse joins North Courts crew:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?