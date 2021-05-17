Skip to Main Content
Nick Nurse faces a busy off-season, especially if Canada qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a COVID-19 outbreak in March spiked his team's chances for a post-season run. The Raptors (27-45) finished 12th in the Eastern Conference to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says he hopes president Masai Ujiri stays with the club. (Chris O’Meara/Associated Press)

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a COVID-19 outbreak in March spiked his team's chances for a post-season run.

The Raptors (27-45) finished 12th in the Eastern Conference to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

They were in the thick of the post-season race before a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined numerous key players plus much of the coaching staff in March, and saw them win just one game that month.

Nurse faces a busy off-season, including at least three weeks as head coach of Canada's men's national team.

Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

Two key off-season question marks are the futures of veteran guard Kyle Lowry and team president Masai Ujiri.

Nurse says he hopes Ujiri stays, saying "we make a good team."

WATCH | Nurse joins North Courts crew:

Nick Nurse on meetings with Team Canada and how his life changed after the Raptors championship

Sports

5 days ago
11:25
NBA Champion Nick Nurse joins Vivek, Meghan, and Jevohn to talk about how he keeps up with all the Canadian talent, his early meetings with the Men's national team, and how life changed for him after the Raptors championship. 11:25
