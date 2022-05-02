Skip to Main Content
'I'm focused on coaching this team': Raptors' Nurse quells Lakers rumours

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse brushed aside rumours connecting him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a season-ending meeting with reporters on Monday.

Reported top head coach target in L.A. has 2 seasons remaining on contract

The Canadian Press ·
The Raptors' Nick Nurse, with two years left on his contract, says he’s committed to coaching the NBA club despite its first-round playoff loss. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

Reports last month had Nurse as a top target for filling the Lakers' head coaching position after Frank Vogel was fired at the end of the regular season.

Nurse said he is focused on coaching the Raptors and doesn't know where the rumours came from.

The Lakers and Vogel parted ways after L.A. failed to reach the post-season.

Nurse met with the media on Monday after the team was ousted from the opening round of the playoffs by Philadelphia in six games last Thursday.

Nurse has two more seasons on a contract extension his signed with the Raptors in the fall of 2020.

