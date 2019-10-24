RJ Barrett opens NBA career with 21 points in Knicks' loss to Spurs

The lessons are coming early for New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett. From his first NBA game?

"You've got to keep going, especially if you get up," he said.

It's a concept Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray knows well.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, Bryn Forbes added 20 and San Antonio rallied for a 120-111 victory over the Knicks on Wednesday night, spoiling Barrett's debut.

The Spurs outscored the Knicks 37-27 in the final quarter after Barrett rallied New York from a 16-point deficit in the first half. Barrett scored 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting with five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.

"You've got to keep putting it on them," Barrett, of Mississauga, Ont., said. "Just like we're not going to quit, they're not going to quit either."

The Knicks have pinned a great deal of hope on Barrett, the No. 2 overall draft pick out of Duke, after failing to sign any marquee free agents in the off-season.

First of many for RJ 😤 <a href="https://t.co/4jVb2er2h4">pic.twitter.com/4jVb2er2h4</a> —@nyknicks

"I told you," New York coach David Fizdale said. "When the popcorn's popping, that kid is ready."

Marcus Morris led New York with 26 points, and Julius Randle added 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs are similarly counting on Murray, who played in his first game since tearing his right ACL in a preseason game last October.

"I'm blessed, I'm thankful," Murray said. "I put in the work, but I've got a lot of work to do. A year ago today I was at home, I couldn't walk, and a year later I'm playing. So, I'm thankful."

Murray had 18 points, including a 3-pointer with five minutes remaining that put San Antonio up 105-97. The 6-foot-5 point guard had six assists and eight rebounds.