Harden's big bucket leads Rockets to OT win over Warriors

James Harden made a big 3-pointer in overtime and scored 41 points, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Golden State Warriors 126-121 on Saturday night to cut the deficit in the Western Conference semifinals to 2-1.

A layup by P.J. Tucker put Houston up by three with about two minutes left and the Warriors missed shots on their next two possessions. That set up the three-pointer by Harden with 49 seconds left that made it 124-118.

Kevin Durant made three free throws after that, but Harden added a layup to stretch the lead. Stephen Curry, who dislocated a finger in Game 2, missed a wide-open layup and Harden grabbed the rebound to secure Houston's victory.

The Rockets withstood a 46-point performance from Durant and late surge by the Warriors to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Harden led the team despite recovering from injuries to both eyes he sustained in Game 2 when he was hit in the face by Draymond Green. He was feeling better on Saturday, but both eyes remained bloody red in spots.

Eric Gordon added a playoff career-high 30 points with a playoff-best seven three-pointers for Houston.

Curry finished with 17 points after missing two layups in overtime. Green added 19 for the Warriors.

Houston was clinging to a one-point lead when Iguodala's three-pointer put Golden State up 112-110 with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth. Harden made two free throws a few seconds after that to tie it and Durant missed a jump shot on the other end to give Houston a chance to win it in regulation.

Chris Paul was in the lane when Klay Thompson forced a jump ball. Harden got the ball but didn't have time to get a shot off before the buzzer to send it to overtime.

A dunk by Durant cut Houston's lead to one midway through the fourth quarter, but Austin Rivers hit a three-pointer for Houston soon after that to leave the Rockets up 108-104.

The Warriors regained the lead with about 3 1/2 minutes to go after five straight points by Thompson made it 109-108. But Paul put Houston back on top with two free throws soon after that.

The Warriors used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to take a 94-93 lead with about 10 minutes remaining. Durant was unstoppable in that stretch, scoring all 10 of Golden State's points to start the fourth.