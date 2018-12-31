Warriors' Iguodala fined $25K US for throwing ball into stands
Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has been fined $25,000 US by the NBA for heaving a ball in the stands at the end of the first half of a game in Portland.
'Hostile act' occurred in win over Portland on Saturday
The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred after time had expired in the second quarter of the Warriors' 115-105 victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Iguodala immediately received a technical foul for hurling the ball deep into the end-zone seats.
Officials spent more than a minute at a courtside monitor before deeming his throw a "hostile act," warranting an ejection.
Andre Iguodala posting this video is an all-timer 😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/LOsR2OSU5U">pic.twitter.com/LOsR2OSU5U</a>—@GrantLiffmann
