Warriors' Iguodala fined $25K US for throwing ball into stands

Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has been fined $25,000 US by the NBA for heaving a ball in the stands at the end of the first half of a game in Portland.

'Hostile act' occurred in win over Portland on Saturday

The Associated Press
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 US for tossing a ball in the stands at the end of the first half against Portland on Saturday. (Zhong Zhi/Getty Images/File)

The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred after time had expired in the second quarter of the Warriors' 115-105 victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Iguodala immediately received a technical foul for hurling the ball deep into the end-zone seats.

Officials spent more than a minute at a courtside monitor before deeming his throw a "hostile act," warranting an ejection.

