Lakers acquiring All-Star Westbrook from Wizards in multi-player trade: sources

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for three players and this year's first-round draft pick.

According to two people with knowledge of the deal, the Lakers are trading Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington for Westbrook, who is a Los Angeles native and helped lead UCLA to a pair of Final Four appearances. The Lakers have the 22nd overall pick in Thursday's draft.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be officially announced until Aug. 6, when the salary cap becomes official and teams can also begin making moves for the upcoming season. The Lakers will also receive second-round picks from the Wizards in 2024 and '28.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double (22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists) for the fourth time in his 13-year career last season. He is the league's career leader in triple-doubles with 184 and gives the Lakers another playmaker to pair with All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers — who won the NBA title in the Orlando bubble in 2020 — were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs this year and struggled down the stretch with James and Davis missing most of the second half of the regular season due to injuries.

Dennis Schroder played the point last season, and averaged 15.4 points, but he turned down an extension during the regular season to test free agency.

Cavaliers acquire guard Ricky Rubio from Timbewolves

The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night before the NBA draft.

Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Timberwolves for the 30-year-old Rubio, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NBA has to approve the trade.

The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain's Olympic team.

The Cavs struggled without a veteran backup point guard last season as Matthew Dellavedova was sidelined with a concussion.

Rubio is entering the final season of the $51 million, three-year contract he signed with Phoenix. He was acquired by the Timberwolves on draft day 2020 to give the team some more backcourt experience and depth, but his return to Minnesota to rejoin the team that drafted him as a teenager from Spain in 2009 at No. 5 overall was a bit of a bumpy ride.

His production on the court was as low as ever in his career, though he did serve as a valuable mentor to rookie Anthony Edwards, who frequently raved about Rubio's savviness and leadership.

Rubio brings leadership and knowledge to Cleveland's young team, and along with giving coach J.B. Bickerstaff minutes, he can mentor young guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Rubio's trade also took place as the Cavs, who went just 22-50 last season, were preparing to pick third overall in the draft.

Prince joined the Cavs last season, coming over in a trade from Brooklyn.