NBA

Raptors send Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks: reports

The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, according to the Athletic, ESPN and Sportsnet.

Guard only played 5 games with Toronto before being granted a leave of absence

The Canadian Press ·
The Toronto Raptors traded Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young, pictured above, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November.

The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out.

Young, 33, is a versatile forward averaging 6.1 points per game this season. Eubanks, a six-foot-nine centre, is putting up 4.7 points per game.

Toronto also acquired a protected 2022 first-round pick and '22 second-round selection.

