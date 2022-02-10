Raptors send Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, according to the Athletic, ESPN and Sportsnet.
Guard only played 5 games with Toronto before being granted a leave of absence
The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, according to the Athletic, ESPN and Sportsnet.
Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November.
The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out.
Young, 33, is a versatile forward averaging 6.1 points per game this season. Eubanks, a six-foot-nine centre, is putting up 4.7 points per game.
Toronto also acquired a protected 2022 first-round pick and '22 second-round selection.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?