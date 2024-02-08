Raptors acquire Canada's Olynyk in trade with Jazz on NBA's deadline day: reports

Canadian big man Kelly Olynyk has been acquired by the Toronto Raptors in a multi-player deal with the Utah Jazz, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Along with Olynyk, the Jazz reportedly are sending shooting guard Ochai Agbaji to Toronto in exchange for point guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Olynyk, a 32-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., has averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 50 games (eight starts) this season with the Jazz, his fifth NBA team since he was tabbed with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

He has career averages of 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 728 games (242 starts).

Agbaji, 23, has averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 51 games (10 starts) with Utah in his second season in the league after leading Kansas to the NCAA championship in 2022.

Lewis, 22, played only one game with the Raptors, having just been acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans via the Indiana Pacers as part of the Pascal Siakam trade. Lewis played 118 games with the Pelicans over four seasons, averaging 5.4 points per game.

Porter, 30, signed a two-year, $12.3-million US deal with Toronto ahead of the 2022-23 season but ultimately played in only 23 games over two seasons due to injuries. In 527 career games (319 starts) with five teams, Porter has averages of 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

76ers add Hield from Pacers

Meanwhile, the slumping Philadelphia 76ers have acquired guard Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.

Sixers president Daryl Morey made the move hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline with the Sixers tumbling down the East standings without injured all-star Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are 4-12 without Embiid and will be without the reigning MVP for at least month — if not much longer — following knee surgery this week.

Hield will earn $19.2 million this season in the final year of a four-year contract. He averaged just 12 points this year in 52 games with the Pacers. He is a career 40 per cent three-point shooter. Hield made just 28 starts this year but should see an expanded role on a Sixers team hit hard by injuries and illness.

The Sixers have lost seven of eight games.