Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet doubtful for must-win Game 6 against 76ers
Toronto Raptors all-star guard Fred VanVleet is doubtful for Thursday's playoff game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor.
28-year-old suffered hip injury in 1st half of Game 4 in Toronto
VanVleet suffered the injury in the first half of Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration as he left the court. He didn't play in the Raptors' 103-88 victory in Game 5 in Philadelphia.
VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time, but the 28-year-old has also been battling a bruised knee that kept him out of 14 regular-season games since late January. The Raptors won nine of those.
VanVleet said he hopes to be healthy enough to play in the second round, should the Raptors win the seven-game series.
Game 7, if needed, would be Saturday in Philadelphia.
WATCH | North Courts breaks down Raptors' chances of historic comeback:
