Raptors' 7th straight loss comes as Siakam's game-tying shot rims out against Jazz

Donovan Mitchell got to the foul line more than the Toronto Raptors did Friday night, and it was the difference for the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell scored eight of his 31 points in the final minute and a half, going 4 for 5 the line as Utah held on for a 115-112 victory.

"It's not so much getting there, it's finding ways to get there," said Mitchell, who shot 15 for 16 in the game. The Raptors made 11 of 14 free throws.

"For me, knowing how to get those fouls is what's important," Mitchell said. "We got into the bonus fairly early so that made it easier. It just feels like it's part of my game, being aggressive. That's what's going to take this team to another level."

Pascal Siakam's 3-point shot at the final horn spun around and out for the Raptors, who have lost seven straight.

Joe Ingles came off the bench with 19 points for Utah, which avoided losing on consecutive nights for the first time since Jan. 5-6. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Siakam led Toronto with 27 points and nine assists.

With the return of forward OG Anunoby from a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols, the Raptors played for the first time in months with their whole team. Anunoby finished with 15 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 5.7 seconds left.

"It was the first game with everybody back, but we've got to get back to playing with each other again," said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry. "We still gave up 36 points in the fourth quarter. That's just way too many points."

Ingles and Jordan Clarkson hit 3-pointers and Gobert converted a three-point play in a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter that lifted Utah to a 94-84 lead, the only double-digit lead of the game for either team.

Norman Powell and Anunoby answered with 3-pointers and Toronto led 110-105 after a 3-pointer by Lowry with 1:36 left.

