Raptors sign Toronto native Dalano Banton to 2-year, $2.5M US deal: reports

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million US rookie deal with Canadian draft pick Dalano Banton on Saturday.

The six-foot-nine, 204-pound Toronto native became the first Canadian-born player to be drafted by the franchise after the Raptors selected the 21-year-old point guard as the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Shams Charania and Blake Murphy of The Athletic first reported on the story. With Murphy saying Banton will get a full guarantee in year one and a partial on the following.

Banton averaged 9.6 points in his 27 games for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers last season, leading the team in rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game. And has been playing with the Raptors in the Summer League pre-season tournament.

Toronto also selected 19-year-old forward Scottie Barnes and 20-year-old guard David Johnson with the fourth and 47th pick, respectively, in the recent draft.