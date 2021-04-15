Raptors, with just 1 available guard, rediscover offensive touch to stump Spurs
Toronto enjoys rare rebounding edge in win over San Antonio
OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night.
Derrick White led San Antonio with 25 points, and Patty Mills added 23.
Khem Birch had 14 points and six rebounds in his first start for Toronto, which went with a big lineup in the absence of most of its guards. The Raptors enjoyed a rare 54-42 rebound advantage.
Anunoby scored nine points in the early minutes of the second half, helping Toronto move ahead by nine — the largest lead for either team until late in the fourth quarter.
The Spurs answered with a 13-3 run that was capped by a pair of 3-pointers by White to regain the lead.
But Toronto pulled ahead late in the game when Flynn set up Birch for a dunk with a lead pass, then hit a 3-pointer and a turnaround jumper for a 110-97 lead with 3:24 left.
Paul Watson, playing for the first time since March 24 after missing 10 games due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, hit two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter for Toronto.
