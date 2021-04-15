Skip to Main Content
NBA·New

Raptors, with just 1 available guard, rediscover offensive touch to stump Spurs

OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night.

Toronto enjoys rare rebounding edge in win over San Antonio

Dick Scanlon · The Associated Press ·
Toronto forward Pascal Siakam works in against San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan during the first half of the Raptors' 117-112 win over the Spurs on Wednesday. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night.

Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn had a big fourth quarter, scoring eight of his 16 points in the period and finishing with seven assists.

Derrick White led San Antonio with 25 points, and Patty Mills added 23.

Khem Birch had 14 points and six rebounds in his first start for Toronto, which went with a big lineup in the absence of most of its guards. The Raptors enjoyed a rare 54-42 rebound advantage.

WATCH | Anunoby helps guide Raptors past Spurs:

OG Anunoby leads Raptors past Spurs

Sports

55 minutes ago
0:29
Toronto defeats San Antonio 117-112, OG Anunoby scores team-high 22 points. 0:29

Anunoby scored nine points in the early minutes of the second half, helping Toronto move ahead by nine — the largest lead for either team until late in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs answered with a 13-3 run that was capped by a pair of 3-pointers by White to regain the lead.

But Toronto pulled ahead late in the game when Flynn set up Birch for a dunk with a lead pass, then hit a 3-pointer and a turnaround jumper for a 110-97 lead with 3:24 left.

Paul Watson, playing for the first time since March 24 after missing 10 games due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, hit two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter for Toronto.

NORTH COURTS | The top young Canadians in the NBA:

Who are the top Canadian basketball stars under 25? // North Courts

11 hours ago
15:46
Vivek, Jevohn, and Meghan breakdown the rising Canadian basketball stars, Steve Nash's induction into the FIBA hall of fame, and the Raptors becoming a bit more Canadian. 15:46
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now