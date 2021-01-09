Lowry out, but Raptors roll to franchise scoring record in rout of Kings

Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Toronto made 20 3-pointers and the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while winning for the second time this season, 144-123 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors (2-6) snap a three-game losing streak. Toronto's only other win came on Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks.

Nick Nurse's team won its seventh straight against the Kings despite being without point guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons).

Lowry, the six-time all-star, has started all seven games this season for the Raptors, including Wednesday's 123-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Boucher added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Terence Davis had 18 points.

WATCH | Raptors erupt for win over Kings:

De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 15 point and eight assists for Sacramento.

Toronto outscored Sacramento 33-20 in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors' previous record for scoring in the regular season was 140 points, last done against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22, 2019. Toronto scored 150 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Aug. 23 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.