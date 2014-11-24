Raptors to play 1st 'home' game in Tampa Dec. 18 against Miami Heat
Pre-season schedule also includes pair of games in Charlotte
The new-look Toronto Raptors will open their three-game NBA pre-season in Charlotte.
Due to Canada's restrictions around COVID-19, the Raptors are playing their home games for at least part of the season at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
The Raptors made some key changes in recent days, signing New Zealand-born Aussie centre Aron Baynes after losing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency. Other newcomers include rookie guards Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris, who were selected No. 29 and 59 in the recent NBA draft.
The regular season tips off Dec. 22. It will include just 72 games per team this season rather than 82, and the schedule is being released in two segments. The first half covering Dec. 22 to March 4 will be released in the coming days, while the second half — March 11 to May 16 — will be released toward the end of the first half.
Releasing the schedule in two parts allows the league to reschedule any games postponed due to COVID-19.
