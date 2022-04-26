Skip to Main Content
NBA·Breaking

Siakam posts double-double as resilient Raptors beat 76ers on road to extend playoff series

Pascal Siakam led the way with 23 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the 76ers 103-88 in Game 5 of their first-round series to avoid elimination on Monday in Philadelphia.

5 Toronto players score double figures in absence of guard Fred VanVleet

CBC Sports ·
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, goes up for a shot in the first half of Game 5 in a 103-88 win over the 76ers on Monday in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

Pascal Siakam led the way with 23 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the 76ers 103-88 in Game 5 of their first-round series to avoid elimination on Monday in Philadelphia.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now