Siakam posts double-double as resilient Raptors beat 76ers on road to extend playoff series
Pascal Siakam led the way with 23 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the 76ers 103-88 in Game 5 of their first-round series to avoid elimination on Monday in Philadelphia.
5 Toronto players score double figures in absence of guard Fred VanVleet
Pascal Siakam led the way with 23 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the 76ers 103-88 in Game 5 of their first-round series to avoid elimination on Monday in Philadelphia.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?