VanVleet maintains hot hand in win over Magic as Raptors stay perfect since restart

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to their seventh consecutive win, a 109-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Raptors (49-18) improved to 3-0 in the NBA restart at the Walt Disney World bubble, moved closer to clinching second in the Eastern Conference, and swept the season series (4-0) against Orlando.

Six Raptors scored in double figures. Pascal Siakam had 15 points, Norm Powell finished with 14, Marc Gasol had 13, OG Anunoby chipped in with 12 and Serge Ibaka added 11.

Kyle Lowry had a rough 2-for-9 shooting night, but narrowly missed a triple double with eight points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Two nights after his career-high 36 points against Miami, VanVleet added 10 assists.

WATCH | VanVleet double double leads Raptors past Magic:

It was the Fred VanVleet show again in Orlando. The Raptors point guard had 21 points to go along with 10 assists as Toronto beat the Orlando Magic 109-99. 0:06

Evan Fournier and former Raptor Terrence Ross had 15 points apiece to lead the Magic (32-37), who lost Jonathan Isaac for the rest of the season when he tore his ACL against Sacramento.

The Raptors led by 24 points in the first half but the Magic came out far more aggressive from the halftime break, and sliced the difference to just seven points early in the fourth quarter.

Orlando's burst was short-lived and by the time Siakam connected from long distance with 3:54 to play, the Raptors were back up by 15.

Some sloppy play down the stretch by Toronto allowed Orlando back within nine, but that was as close as the Magic would come.

The Raptors knocked off Orlando in the first round of the playoffs last year, losing the series opener and rebounding to win four straight in what coach Nick Nurse has credited as perhaps the defining games of their historic championship run.

WATCH | VanVleet plays offensive catalyst in win over Heat:

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points, going 7-for-12 on 3 pointers for the Raptors in a 107-103 victory over the Miami Heat. 0:47

The Raptors could face the Magic in the playoffs again in Orlando's backyard. Toronto would technically be the home team, and while a fanless arena in the NBA's bubble might not seem like much of a home-court advantage, Nurse isn't so sure.

Nurse said the NBA has been tweaking the in-game experience, and he likes the results.

"They're learning things about how to put the game on in this setting . . . and who knows what it'll evolve to here two months from now. So I don't want to discount the home court thing quite yet," Nurse said before tipoff.

"It felt very quiet during the scrimmages. It's getting less quiet. There's crowd noise, you can see family members and coaches' family members and players' family members [on the giant video screen], there is a sense of personal touch to it. And there's also a lot more noise . . . when you're saying things, it's crowd noise and music that's feeling more familiar."

WATCH | Raptors, Lakers kneel for anthems before tip-off:

Before tipping off to resume the NBA season, the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers linked arms and took a knee in protest of racial injustice. 1:27

On Wednesday, Gasol got it going early, spinning to the hoop for the game's first basket and then scoring six of the Raptors' first eight points. A three-pointer by Powell late in the first quarter put Toronto up by 16, and the Raptors led 26-11 heading into the second.

The Raptors maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the second quarter, and when Anunoby drove to the basket late in the frame it put Toronto up by 23 points. A Siakam free throw made it a 24-point lead, and the Raptors went into the halftime break up 55-35.

Looking more like a team fighting for a playoff spot, the Magic came out of the break with a 12-2 run capped by a Terrence Ross three-pointer that pulled Orlando to within 10. Wes Iwundu's three sliced the difference to just seven late in the quarter, and Toronto led 78-68 with one quarter to play.

The Raptors play the Boston Celtics on Friday in their fourth of eight seeding-round games.

New NBA Foundation pledges $300M US to Black growth

The NBA's Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized plans to create the first NBA Foundation that will work to spur economic growth in the Black community, announcing Wednesday that the initial contribution will be $300 million US over the next decade.

Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years. An eight-person Board of Directors will be installed, with four of those seats going to representatives from the board of governors, three seats to NBPA players and executives, and one to the league office.

NBPA President Chris Paul had said earlier in the season restart at Walt Disney World that $300 million would be the start, and now those plans are complete.

"All NBA team governors recognize our unique position to effect change and we are committed to supporting and empowering young Black men and women in each of our team markets as well as communities across the U.S. and Canada," NBA Board of Governors Chairman and Toronto Raptors Governor Larry Tanenbaum said.

The league said the charity would be public and that the foundation would work to deepen "the NBA family's commitment to racial equality and social justice." Those missions have been front-and-centre at the restart at Walt Disney World, where games are played on courts with "Black Lives Matter" painted on them and about 85 per cent of players are choosing to have a social justice message on their jerseys for the remainder of the season.