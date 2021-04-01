Raptors wrap ugly 1-win March with loss to lowly Thunder

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 10 of his season-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 113-103 on Wednesday night.

Mykhailiuk made 9 of 14 shots and had a career-high nine rebounds.

Moses Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Thunder outrebounded the Raptors 64-35.

Oklahoma City was missing three regular starters. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, of Hamilton, Ont., remained out with right foot plantar fasciitis, Montreal's Lu Dort was out due to concussion protocols and Darius Bazley was out with a left shoulder contusion. Rookie Aleksej Pokusevski, a recent addition to the starting lineup, was out because of health and safety protocols.

Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, and OG Anunoby added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who have dropped 13 of their last 14 games, all in the month of March.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry sat out with a right foot infection. He played 24 minutes against Portland on Monday, but had missed the game before that against Portland on Sunday with right foot soreness.

NORTH COURTS | Canadians starring in NBA:

How the NBA trade deadline affected Canadian NBA Stars Sports 16:07 On the latest episode of North Courts, Vivek, Jevohn, and Meghan discuss Canadians in the NBA, how the trade deadline affects them, and the first ever all-female NBA broadcast. 16:07

Trent scored 20 points in the first half to help the Raptors take a 67-59 lead. Toronto shot 52 per cent from the field in the first half. Brown led the Thunder with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Toronto led 89-87 heading into the fourth. The Thunder held the Raptors to 30 per cent shooting in the third quarter to close the gap.

Oklahoma City took the lead early in the fourth. Mykhailiuk went up high to throw down a two-handed dunk on a lob from Justin Jackson that put the Thunder ahead 98-93. Mykhailiuk followed with a 3-pointer to push Oklahoma City's lead to eight. Toronto got no closer than four points the rest of the way.