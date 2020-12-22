Skip to Main Content
OG Anunoby, Raptors agree to multi-year extension

Forward OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a multi-year contract extension.

23-year-old signs reported 4-year, $72 million US deal

The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby averaged career highs of 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 29.9 minutes in 69 games last season, starting in 68 of those. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press)

The Raptors announced the deal with the 23-year-old Anunoby on Monday, but did not disclose financial terms per team policy.

The new contract, which kicks in for the 2021-22 season, is reportedly a four-year, $72 million US deal including a player-option for the 2024-2025 campaign, according to multiple reports.

Anunoby could have been a restricted free agent next summer, and the Raptors had until Monday to get a new deal done. The contract kicks in for the 2021-22 season.

The six-foot-eight Anunoby averaged career highs of 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 29.9 minutes in 69 games last season, starting in 68 of those.

The Raptors selected the London native 23rd overall in 2017 following two seasons at Indiana University.

He has averaged 7.8 points in 210 career NBA games while becoming known for his versatility, playing various roles for Toronto in his first three seasons as a pro.

"OG is the epitome of the skilled, powerful, determined player we want in our organization long-term. Remember, he doesn't shoot to miss," general manager Bobby Webster said in a release.

"We're really pleased that OG will be with us for seasons to come."

