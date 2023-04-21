Toronto Raptors fire head coach Nick Nurse, who led team to 2019 championship

The Toronto Raptors fired head coach Nick Nurse on Friday.

Nurse, 55, led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship in 2019.

He spent the past decade with the franchise, including five years as an assistant coach and five as head coach.

Raptors vice-president and chairman Masai Ujiri said the decision to fire Nurse provides a chance to "reset" and "refocus."

"The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise's most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team's most challenging times," Ujiri said.

Nurse was named the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2020.

He has also served as head coach of Canada's national men's basketball team since 2019, and he signed a contract extension to continue in the role through the 2024 Paris Olympics in August 2021.

Nurse entered the current campaign (2022-23) with a 186-122 career record as Toronto head coach. The Raptors were 48-34 in the 2021-22 season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Raptors failed to return to the playoffs this season after finishing ninth in the East with a 41-41 record and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament.

