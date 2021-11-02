Skip to Main Content
Anunoby's career night lifts Raptors past Knicks to pick up 4th-straight win

OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight by beating the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night in the 75th anniversary of the NBA's first game.

Trent Jr., Van Vleet combine for 43 points in 9-point win

Brian Mahoney · The Associated Press ·
Raptors forward OG Anunoby, right, scored a career-best 36 points in a 113-104 win over the Knicks on Monday in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)

Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the Knicks 38-22 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Raptors took the lead for good during the period when Svi Mykhailiuk's 3-pointer made it 68-66 — the same score by which the Knicks beat the Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1, 1946, at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Mykhailiuk finished with 15 points in place of Scottie Barnes, who was leading all rookies with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He has a sprained right thumb.

RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 6-1 start since 2012-13. Julius Randle had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Raptors made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter after hitting just five in the first half. Anunoby and VanVleet each scored 10 in the period, and Toronto kept a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter.

